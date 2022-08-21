Bears' David Montgomery Sheds Light on Teven Jenkins' Nastiness

Montgomery sheds light on Jenkins' 'controlled chaos' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As the Bears try to sort through their offensive line to find the five best starters, Teven Jenkins has had one of the biggest roller coaster rides. He started the summer as the starting right tackle, but was relegated to second-team work halfway through OTAs. Then Jenkins hurt himself and missed several practices. Reports that Jenkins was clashing with coaches, and that Ryan Poles was actively shopping him on the trade block quickly followed. But recently Jenkins has found himself working with the ones, again, at a completely new position: right guard.

David Montgomery gets to rush behind Jenkins in practice, so he has a unique view on Jenkins’ journey this summer. On Sunday, Montgomery said Jenkins has handled his whirlwind offseason like a consummate pro.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“He doesn’t complain,” Montgomery said. “He comes to work everyday. I never heard him say anything negative in any way necessary. Every time I talk to Tev, it’s always, ‘I’m trying to get better, trying to improve myself so I can be the best version of myself.’ That’s super refreshing to see from somebody who kinda handled the level of adversity that he did handle his first year.”

Montgomery loves what he’s seen from Jenkins on the field, too.

“He’s nasty. He’s got controlled chaos. You can kind of see it when he’s playing, so it’s definitely a really good thing to see, especially from the guys up front that are going to help you run the ball, so I’m super excited for Tev too, to kind of prove everybody wrong.”

That nastiness is a big reason Ryan Pace was initially drawn to Jenkins in the 2021 draft. It’s a trait that Matt Eberflus has praised in Montgomery, too, although Eberflus dubbed it “mean and motor.”

Montgomery hopes the nastiness he brings to the field is infectious. He believes it has to be. So He brings as much of that mean energy as he can, whenever he can, in the hopes it rubs off on his teammates.

“It’s going to be super good to know somebody else is going to have it, too.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.