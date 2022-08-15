Bears' David Montgomery Joins Roquan Smith on NFL Top-100 List

David Montgomery joins Roquan Smith on NFL top-100 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Coming in at No. 98 on the NFL's top-100 players list, David Montgomery.

On Montgomery: "Montgomery is the first of 10 running backs in this year’s Top 100. In his third season in Chicago, he rushed for 849 yards (averaging an unspectacular 3.8 yards per carry), but he did add 301 receiving yards on 42 catches. Montgomery scored seven touchdowns last season, bringing his career total to 24. New Bears coach Matt Eberflus believes Montgomery has the skills to thrive as a pass catcher, but it remains to be seen if second-year QB Justin Fields can keep defenses honest, allowing his bellcow back room to run."

Montgomery is going into his fourth-year in the NFL with the Bears. Through three seasons, he's rushed for 2,808 yards and 21 touchdowns. He's tacked on nearly 1,000 career receiving yards to go along with that. He broke 1,000 rushing yards in a season during his second season in 2020.

The Iowa State product is known for being left out of the national spotlight. He was left off ESPN's top-10 running back list for this season and has yet to be named to a Pro-Bowl team.

Finally, he received the attention he deserves by making the league's top-100 players list. Linebacker Roquan Smith joined him at No. 84 as the only two Bears to be named so far. The full list releases incrementally and will end on Aug. 28.

Montgomery is in the midst of a contract year this season. He did not play in the first preseason game versus the Kansas City Chiefs with an unidentified injury.

