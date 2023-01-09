Bears' David Montgomery Gives Justin Fields a Hug Before Leaving

Montgomery hugs Fields before leaving Halas Hall originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There's nothing quite like the bond between two teammates. Justin Fields and David Montgomery have quite a bond. The two finished their second season together this Sunday.

But, their companionship is in peril now that Montgomery heads to free agency this offseason. Check out the video of the two embracing before Montgomery departed Halas Hall on Monday.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

David Montgomery had to give Justin Fields a hug before he left Halas Hall on Monday. pic.twitter.com/f8OxeaAWn5 — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) January 9, 2023

Montgomery finished his fourth season with the Bears on Sunday, after the team lost to the Minnesota Vikings. He ran for his fourth straight 800+ yard season this year.

Since the emergence of Khalil Herbert, the sophomore running back out of Virginia Tech, the necessity to retain Montgomery has shifted to a moot point.

Herbert ran for 731 yards and four touchdowns this season, helping contribute to the most productive rushing team in Bears franchise history.

MORE: Montgomery wants to stick with Bears: 'I love playing here'

Montgomery was drafted by the Bears in the 2019 NFL draft. Under Ryan Pace, the Bears selected Montgomery in the third round out of Iowa State. Known for his violent style of running the ball, the led the NCAA in broken tackles his junior season.

Should the Bears sign Montgomery back?

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.