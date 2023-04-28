Bears' Darnell Wright Will Hit the ‘Parking Lot' to Protect Justin Fields

Darnell Wright will hit the 'parking lot' to protect Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Darnell Wright is a nasty, merciless offensive tackle. That's one of the main reasons Ryan Poles and the Bears coveted his abilities as much to take him with the No. 10 pick in the draft.

When NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock mentioned the frequency with which Justin Fields got hit late in games last season, Wright assures he'll be ready to protect his quarterback on the field.

"You want to be able to play the rest of the game," Wright said. "They can catch me in the parking lot if they want. I don't know about all that going down."

Wright played three seasons at Tennessee as their right tackle. In 15 games and nearly 900 snaps, Wright allowed zero sacks, two quarterback hits and eight pressures.

He was the highest tackle on Poles' draft board, who was a former offensive lineman himself. Wright is a behemoth, too, standing 6-foot-6 and weighing a gargantuan 330 pounds.

Wright was adamant during his opening press conference about finding his fit on the team and understanding his role. He was very open to what the Bears want him to be, joking he would play "wide receiver" if asked to do so.

But he knows he's here to keep Fields off the ground.

"That's my job. That's what I do," Wright told Schrock. "I mean, if you hire security to keep them out the club, I guess I keep them out."

Bears fans should be ecstatic about Wright's presence. The Bears haven't drafted an offensive lineman in the first round since 2013.

Last season, the Bears fielded a horrid line, one that allowed Fields to be sacked a league-leading 55 times. They allowed the highest percent of pressures per snap to the quarterback, too.

What are the Bears getting out of Wright that differs from the rest?

"Somebody that wants to learn," Wright said. "Somebody that wants to try to earn the respect of the room, earn the respect of the fans, earn the respect of the coaches. See what it is that fits my role here on the team. Once I find my role and build that foundation, hit the ground running."

