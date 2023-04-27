Bears' Darnell Wright Ready to Keep ‘Amazing' Justin Fields Clean

Wright ready to do job, keep 'amazing' Fields clean for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Last season, the Bears' right tackle combination of Larry Borom and Riley Reiff surrendered eight sacks and 32 pressures, putting quarterback Justin Fields under constant durress.

That won't be the case this fall.

After trading down one spot to No. 10 in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, the Bears selected Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright. With Wright, the Bears get a 6-foot-5, 330-pound bulldozer with elite size, strength, power, and underrated athleticism.

Wright knows his job is to make sure Fields' jersey looks like it just came off the rack at the Soldier Field fan store when the game ends. The prospect of blocking for an electric quarterback like Fields is exciting for the 21-year-old.

"That’s my only plan. That’s what I’m here for is for anything he needs," Wright said of Fields on a Zoom with Chicago media on Thursday. "That’s my job to keep him clean. Amazing. Amazing quarterback, and the things he does, we’re going to have a great team. We’re going to have a very good team and it’s going to be great. Whatever I can do, no matter what that role is for the team, protecting him is going to be...that’s my job."

Wright knows Fields is a magician at escaping pressure in the pocket. That makes his job easier. But he doesn't want the third-year quarterback to have to bail him out.

"If something goes wrong, he's out of there," Wright told NBC Sports Chicago about Fields last Friday. "And he can get out there! I appreciate that but I want to make it as smooth sailing as possible for him."

Wright is coming off a brilliant senior season at Tennessee, where he allowed just eight total pressures and didn't give up a sack. His 1.7 percent pressure rate ranked third among all FBS tackles last season. He stonewalled Alabama's Will Anderson and didn't give up a pressure against LSU or Georgia.

After sticking Fields behind one of the NFL's worst offensive lines in 2022, the Bears needed to solidify the starting five ahead of a make-or-break 2023 season for the third-year quarterback.

The addition of Wright does just that while allowing them to give Braxton Jones another season to prove he can be the long-term answer at left tackle. If he can't, Wright has the versatility and athleticism to shift over.

This draft has to be all about supporting Fields. There's no better way to do that than giving him a violent bulldozer at right tackle to keep the heat off.

