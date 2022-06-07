Bears' Darnell Mooney on No. 1 Receiver: ‘I'm Ready for Any Task'

Bears' Mooney on No. 1 receiver: 'I'm ready for any task' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney is gearing up for the 2022 season.

In fact, he's hard at work making incredible catches at his youth football camp in Gadsden, Alabama.

There's still speculation from Bears fans if Mooney can be the main guy for second-year quarterback Justin Fields, but Mooney is ready to embrace his role as the No. 1 wide receiver.

"I'm ready for whatever anybody brings to me," Mooney told Ehsan Kassim of the Gadsden Times. “I’m ready for whatever anybody brings to me. I’m ready for any task, any type of defense that we’re seeing, whatever it is, anyway, I can help the team. You know, if I get double teamed, I’ll be a decoy for the team so everybody else can be open. I mean, I’m good with that. Anyway I can help win."

Mooney — a fifth-round pick selected by the Bears in the 2020 NFL Draft — is coming off an incredible season where he finished with 1,055 receiving yards. He became the 18th player in franchise history with a 1,000-yard receiving campaign.

When Mooney is not instructing campgoers in Gadsden, he's growing his chemistry with Fields "almost every week." He feels like his quarterback will be capable of great things this fall.

"He's going to be amazing," Mooney said.

