Bears' Darnell Mooney Makes Incredible Catch Over Campgoers

Bears' Mooney makes incredible catch over campgoers

When Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney isn't at Halas Hall working on plays with Justin Fields, he's hard at work teaching a youth football camp in Gadsden, Alabama.

Mooney first deked the opposing defender before blowing past him and catching the ball on a slant with three defensive players covering him.

He might be playing against campgoers with zero NFL experience, but still, what an incredible catch!

Mooney is surely putting in the work this offseason and feels like he still has something to prove to critics. In April, he said he felt "disrespected" when he was drafted in the fifth-round by the Bears in the 2020 NFL Draft.

His 1,055 receiving yards last season made him the 18th player in franchise history with a 1,000-yard receiving campaign, but Mooney said he's "not satisfied yet" in regards to that accomplishment.

With Allen Robinson gone, Mooney has the top job at receiver and will be Fields' main target. He said he's ready to do anything to get a victory at the end of the day.

"I'm ready for any task, any type of defense that we're seeing, whatever it is, anyway, I can help the team," Mooney told Ehsan Kassim of the Gadsden Times. "You know, if I get double-teamed, I'll be a decoy for the team so everybody else can be open. I mean, I'm good with that. Any way I can help win."

