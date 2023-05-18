Bears' Darnell Mooney Looking to ‘Disrespect' Everyone on the Field

Darnell Mooney looking to 'disrespect' everyone on the field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Darnell Mooney joined Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown on The 33rd Team to talk about his goals for the upcoming season.

He didn't mention statistics or his contract extension. He stuck to a competitive mindset.

"Do whatever I can do for my team, or whatever," Mooney said when asked about his goals for the upcoming season. "I mean ball out, of course. Dominate. Not really on the 'respect my name' anymore. I'm just disrespecting everybody now. I don't really care about respect no more. Other than that, I just want to win. I don't really care about anything else, for real."

Mooney is heading into his fourth season with the Bears. He is extension eligible this offseason; although, he mentioned to the St. Brown brothers he "isn't in a rush" to get anything done at the moment.

Last season, Mooney, like the rest of the Bears' pass-catchers, had a rough season. He recorded a career-low 493 yards in 12 games. During the back half of the season, he broke his ankle, which he mentioned is better and will be 100 percent by the start of this season.

His unproductive season followed the most output the season prior. He recorded over 1,000 yards receiving in 2021, tacking 81 receptions and four touchdowns to his name that season.

That season, unlike his most recent season, Mooney was the second option behind Allen Robinson in the pass-catching group. He served as the Bears' first option last season and failed to thrive with Justin Fields and Luke Getsy.

This year, like in 2021, Mooney will serve as the second option. The Bears insisted on DJ Moore in the inclusion of their trade to the Carolina Panthers for the No. 1 pick. Moore is the obvious first option in the Bears' pass offense next season.

Justin Fields has already jumpstarted his and Moore's off-field chemistry. He took Moore and his family out to dinner upon the wide receiver's arrival in Chicago. And Fields is already a fan of his new receiver.

"I've known DJ for a little bit now," Fields told ChicagoBears.com. "I can tell he loves the game, he's a hard worker and, of course, he's talented. He's proven that over the past few years playing with the Panthers.

"So, it's great to have him; another weapon to add to our offense. He's going to bring a lot of energy, a lot of leadership to the room. Everybody's excited to have him, so it's going to be fun."

