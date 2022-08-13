Bears' Darnell Mooney Dazzles With Athletic, Back-Shoulder Catch

Mooney dazzles with athletic, back-shoulder catch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Darnell Mooney is letting his offseason work show on the field.

In the Bears' first preseason game versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Mooney snagged an impressive downfield catch from Justin Fields in the first quarter. The catch resulted in a gain for 26 yards and converted a third down possession.

Mooney has been a topic of conversation this offseason. Mooney has been participating in midnight practices at Halas Hall, according to a story done by The Athletic.

Fields and Mooney have been working tirelessly to establish their synergy on the field and it's shown already.

