Bears Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. Was Picked Up by the Cleveland Browns

By Ryan Taylor

Thomas Graham Jr. signs with the Cleveland Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Thomas Graham Jr. was signed by the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, according to the team. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Graham was drafted by the Bears in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft out of the University of Oregon. 

He played in four games during his rookie season last year with the Bears. He recorded 13 total tackles and four passes defended during his time as a backup corner. 

Graham signed to the practice squad this off-season before being taken by the Browns. 

Local

Northwest Side 43 mins ago

Man Charged With Offering Woman $150 For 5-Year-Old Daughter, Then Grabbing Girl By the Hair

Chicago City Council 50 mins ago

Ald. Reboyras Chooses Retirement Over Difficult Reelection Campaign

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!

 

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us