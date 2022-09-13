Bears Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. Was Picked Up by the Cleveland Browns

Thomas Graham Jr. signs with the Cleveland Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Thomas Graham Jr. was signed by the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, according to the team.

We have made the following roster moves:

– Signed CB Thomas Graham Jr. to our active roster from Bears’ practice squad

– Added WR Chester Rogers to our practice squad

– Waived CB Herb Miller — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 13, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Graham was drafted by the Bears in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft out of the University of Oregon.

He played in four games during his rookie season last year with the Bears. He recorded 13 total tackles and four passes defended during his time as a backup corner.

Graham signed to the practice squad this off-season before being taken by the Browns.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.