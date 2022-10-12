Bears Cornerback Jaylon Johnson Clear to Play Against Commanders

Jaylon Johnson clear to play against Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears defense will have one of its stars back on Thursday Night. Jaylon Johnson practiced in full on Wednesday and has no game designation for the team’s matchup against the Commanders. That means he’s not doubtful, or questionable, or anything like that. He’s good to go. Johnson believes he’ll be able to pick up right where he left off in Week 2, too.

“I work hard,” said Johnson. “I do extra work outside of this building. So I feel like my film study, the extra time that I put in, I’m confident coming back for sure.”

Last week, Johnson said the defense needed him back, not just because of what he brings on the field, but because of the confidence boost he can provide. He wasn’t able to go against the Vikings however, and the Bears got torched early. Kirk Cousins set a Vikings record by completing 17 consecutive pass attempts to start the game. Justin Jefferson managed to catch 12 balls for 154 yards.

Now that he is back, Johnson expects the Bears secondary to rebound against the Commanders by intercepting Carson Wentz a time or two.

“Oh yeah. He’s going to be who he is. Like I said, he’s a big play guy, sometimes there’s some high risk and high reward to that.”

With Johnson returning to the lineup, Matt Eberflus insinuated that the Bears would go back to their previous cornerback rotation of having Johnson and Kyler Gordon play outside in base defenses. Then when the team moves to nickel, Gordon will slide inside and Kindle Vildor will check in opposite Johnson on the outside.

