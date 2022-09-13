Bears Corner Jaylon Johnson Records Lowest Target Rate in the NFL for Week 1

Jaylon Johnson records lowest target rate for Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Talk about affecting the game.

Bears starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson didn't allow a single target in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jaylon Johnson was not targeted in the Bears 19-10 victory over the 49ers.



Johnson's 26 coverage snaps without a target is tied for the 3rd-most in a game over the last three seasons for an outside cornerback.#SFvsCHI | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/s6o8y6oZxT — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 12, 2022

He played 26 snaps on coverage without a target, making it the third most snaps in the last three seasons without a target. And, he recorded the lowest target rate for any defensive back in Week 1.

49ers quarterback Trey Lance ended with an underachieving performance with his arm. He completed under 50 percent of passes for 164 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception. He ended with a 50.3 passer rating and 43 QBR value.

While the rain didn't directly give the Bears the Week 1 win, it affected the passing game. Each team ran the ball more than they passed it, each running it 37 times. Justin Fields threw the ball a lowly 17 times, completing eight passes.

The rain helped Johnson since the 49ers hardly threw the ball. Nevertheless, it couldn't be easy keeping up with receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk on the wet turf.

Kudos to Johnson for outstanding performance. His presence alleviated pressure off the rest of the secondary. Rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon had exceptional games, playing in all 68 snaps. Eddie Jackson returned to his former All-Pro self, telepathing a perfect interception and tacking on three tackles and one tackle for loss.

As for Johnson, he ended the game with four tackles, one tackle for loss and a textbook peanut punch on Samuel to give the Bears a turnover on the 49ers' first offensive drive of the game.

Bears fans should be thrilled to see how the secondary performs against the Green Bay Packers next Sunday. Aaron Rodgers struggled mightily against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, having no receivers to throw to and plenty of pocket pressure.

