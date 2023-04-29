Bears Confident They've Given Justin Fields Pieces to Succeed

Bears confident they've given Fields pieces to succeed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

This season is all about Justin Fields. The Bears had the No. 1 draft pick and the chance to pick a new quarterback this year, but they decided to stick with Fields to see what he can do with more time in Luke Getsy’s system and more talent around him. It was the right decision. Now the ball is in Fields’ court to prove it was the right decision.

Fields has flashed enough big play ability to warrant a longer look, despite subpar passing numbers. There aren’t enough superlatives to describe his development as a rusher last season, and the long list of franchise records he broke speak for themselves. He’s got a remarkable deep ball that he can uncork seemingly anywhere on the field. But there were too many times where it felt like he was having to will the offense down the field single-handedly. Fields was sacked a league-high 55 times. Some of those sacks can be chalked up to Fields holding on to the ball too long, but many times it was because he was under serious pressure before a play had a chance to develop.

It was clear the Bears needed to get Fields some help, both on the offensive line and with additional skill players. After the 2023 NFL Draft finished up, Bears GM Ryan Poles was confident they accomplished that goal.

“I had to wait a little bit to do it the way I wanted to do it and the way we wanted to do it, I think we found some good opportunities to do that,” Poles said. “Solidified and improved the o-line, make sure that we have the running game to stay balanced, and then give him different types of receivers and different threats to create separation from the tight ends to receivers, so more big plays can be made and you can grow your confidence and get in a rhythm.”

Bringing in help for Fields truly started before the draft even began, when Ryan Poles acquired DJ Moore in the trade that sent the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers. Moore figures to be the bonafide No. 1 wide receiver the Bears have been looking for, and his presence should help the other wide receivers succeed, since he’ll demand the most attention from opposing defenses. Then came Nate Davis, a free agent addition who will play right guard. Again, the thinking is Davis can help the Bears put together a better starting five up front, with Teven Jenkins getting a chance to show he can be equally effective at left guard as he was at right guard in 2022.

The draft took things to another level. The Bears selected Darnell Wright with the No. 10 overall pick to take over right tackle. He’s a stout pass protector who performed against some of the best in the biz in the SEC in 2022. The Bears thought he was not only the best tackle in the class, but believe he has the highest upside too.

Then came Roschon Johnson and Tyler Scott. Johnson is a running back who is eerily similar to David Montgomery, and could take his role in the offense. He’s elusive and strong, and most importantly he’s solid in pass pro. Keeping the run game operating at a high level is important to put Fields in easier down-and-distance scenarios. Having a back who can pick up a blitz reliably should help to keep him off his back, as well. Scott is a burner who projects to be a player who can get behind the last line of defense as a deep threat. That should help to unlock more explosive plays, and play to Fields’ strength as a deep ball thrower.

But winning in the draft is not the same as winning on the field, and the Bears know that.

“Now that’s the other thing we need to talk about too, is just building that chemistry with all of these new players coming together,” Poles said. “So we’re looking forward to this offseason and putting that time in and building that chemistry so everyone can rely on each other.”

With Johnson in the fold, the running back room feels like a team strength again. The wide receiver unit now features Moore, Chase Claypool, Darnell Mooney and Scott. That eliminates questions about whether or not Mooney is ready or capable to be a WR1. Mooney can thrive as a piece of the WR puzzle, instead of trying to work as a focal point of the entire offense. Whoever remains from the group of Equanimeous St. Brown, Velus Jones Jr. and Dante Pettis won’t be asked to do as much as they were last year. There are still questions on the o-line, like if Jenkins can stay healthy at left guard, or if Cody Whitehair can regain his past Pro Bowl form in his return to center. But overall the protection should be better.

Now we’ll wait to see if all of that will help Fields play better, too.

