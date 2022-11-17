Bears' Cole Kmet Averaged Third-Most Separation Yards in Week 10

Kmet averaged third-most separation yards in Week 10 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cole Kmet has made himself acknowledgeable over the past two weeks – and not in a bad way.

The Bears' tight end recorded two straight weeks with two receiving touchdowns. Last week against the Lions, he added four catches for 74 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown from Fields.

During Week 10, Kmet averaged the third-most separation yards (five yards per route) amongst all other tight ends in the league, according to Zebra Technologies statistics.

What does this mean for Kmet and the Bears? Let's break this down.

Early on in the season, Kmet – along with plenty of others – was M.I.A on the field. It took him six weeks to reach double-digit catches on the season. He wasn't alone either, it took Darnell Mooney five weeks to accomplish the same feat.

Now, over the past two weeks, Kmet has seen the most single-game targets for this season and caught the most yards he's had over a two-game stretch. Not to mention, he scored his second and fifth touchdowns of the season during that span.

What's changed?

Certainly, the play-calling has an added effect on Kmet and the Bears' overall offensive performance.

From an outsider's perspective, it's easy to see Luke Getsy's insistence to run the ball with Justin Fields through quarterback-designed runs has helped all other facets of the game. The rushing attack continues to be a top-tier threat in the league, and the passing game has been well more fruitful than at the beginning of the season.

Looking back at Kmet's 50-yard touchdown from Fields, he was wide open. No one around him. Play-calling plays a major factor in plays like this, and it certainly did in this instance.

Yet, another possible explanation – and one Bears fans hope reigns true – could be Kmet is simply getting open.

As the stat says, Kmet was gaining an average five-yard separation per route on Sunday. Factoring in his 50-yard touchdown certainly helps skew the numbers in his favor. Nevertheless, the third-year tight end may be starting to flash the potential pundits saw at Notre Dame.

Hopefully, this is the case and the new standard for Kmet. If not, his future with the Bears certainly remains on a slippery slope.

