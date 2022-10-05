Bears' Cody Whitehair on Injured Reserve; N'Keal Harry Activated

By Ryan Taylor

Whitehair lands on injured reserve; Harry taken off originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears placed left guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve on Monday, the team announced. Subsequent to Whitehair's placement, the team activated N'Keal Harry from the list. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Whitehair suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the New York Giants. Head coach Matt Eberflus said after the game Whitehair would "miss some time" with the injury. 

In his place, Lucas Patrick is expected to take on the full-time role as starting left guard. Sam Mustipher will remain at center and Teven Jenkins will take over entirely at right guard. 

As for N'Keal Harry, it's expected he'll make his debut with the Bears this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Harry injured his ankle in training camp and required surgery.

Local

Tyson Foods Inc. 9 mins ago

Tyson Foods to Close Chicago and Downers Grove Offices, Relocate Employees to Arkansas

bank of america chicago marathon 40 mins ago

Chicago Marathon 2022 Route: See a Map of the Course for This Weekend's Race

He was placed on injured reserve to start the season and became eligible to be taken off the list on Monday. 

The Bears traded a seventh-round draft pick to the New England Patriots over the summer in exchange for Harry. 

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us