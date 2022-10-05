Bears' Cody Whitehair on Injured Reserve; N'Keal Harry Activated

Whitehair lands on injured reserve; Harry taken off originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears placed left guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve on Monday, the team announced. Subsequent to Whitehair's placement, the team activated N'Keal Harry from the list.

We have placed Cody Whitehair on IR and designated N’Keal Harry to return from IR.@Hyundai | #DaBearshttps://t.co/Or7uaQL0XP — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 5, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Whitehair suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the New York Giants. Head coach Matt Eberflus said after the game Whitehair would "miss some time" with the injury.

In his place, Lucas Patrick is expected to take on the full-time role as starting left guard. Sam Mustipher will remain at center and Teven Jenkins will take over entirely at right guard.

As for N'Keal Harry, it's expected he'll make his debut with the Bears this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Harry injured his ankle in training camp and required surgery.

He was placed on injured reserve to start the season and became eligible to be taken off the list on Monday.

The Bears traded a seventh-round draft pick to the New England Patriots over the summer in exchange for Harry.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.