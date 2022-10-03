Bears' Cody Whitehair Injury Will Keep Him Sidelined for ‘Some Time'

Cody Whitehair to 'miss some time' with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will be without left guard Cody Whitehair for “some time” according to Matt Eberflus. Whitehair exited partway through Sunday’s game against the Giants with a knee injury and did not return.

The Bears moved Lucas Patrick to left guard after Whitehair’s injury, leaving Teven Jenkins to take all of the snaps at right guard. Previously, Patrick and Whitehair had been rotating in and out at right guard. Moving forward, Eberflus said they will stick with the offensive line unit that they used at the end of the Giants game: Braxton Jones at left tackle, Patrick at left guard, Sam Mustipher at center, Jenkins at right guard and Larry Borom at right tackle.

The Bears don’t know if Whitehair will be headed to the injured reserve yet. That update will come on Wednesday. The team does not expect his knee injury to be season-ending, however.

Whitehair joined the Bears in 2016 and has made 99 starts at various positions on the line. He’s only missed two starts in his career. Both of those came in 2020 when missed one game due to a calf injury, and was placed on the COVID-19 list for another.

