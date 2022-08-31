Bears claim six players off waivers, most by any team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Poles and the front office are making moves to enhance the roster

The Bears claimed six players off waivers on Wednesday, the most of any team. They claimed OL Alex Leatherwood (OL), Armon Watts (DL), Josh Blackwell (DB), Kingsley Johnathan (DE), Sterling Weatherford (LB) and Trevon Wesco (TE).

Leatherwood is the biggest name of the six. He is a former first-round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2021 NFL draft. Some expected the Bears to draft him at the No. 20 pick in the draft. But instead, former general manager Ryan Pace traded up to the No. 11 pick to take quarterback Justin Fields. The team drafted Teven Jenkins in the second round to compensate for neglecting the offensive line in the first round.

Also, none of the Bears' cuts were claimed off waivers. This includes Michael Schofield, Mario Edwards Jr., Isaiah Coulter, etc. The Bears and the rest of the NFL can start signing players to their practice squad by noon on Wednesday. The Bears plan to sign some of the players they cut back to the squad, such as Trevon Coley.

The waiver claims suggest more aggressive, temporary support from Poles and the front office. They addressed the offensive line issues they've had with the ineffectiveness of veteran signings Riley Reiff and Schofield. Schofield was cut and Reiff is likely a backup.

The signings also add depth to the defensive line with Watts and Jonathan. The Bears rostered eight defensive linemen before claiming the two from waivers. They also had two tight ends before adding Wesco to the roster. They brought back Chase Allen to their practice squad to address the depth too.

The roster is starting to take shape before the season begins. Caps off to Poles for bolstering the roster with more depth and necessities before the season kicks off.

