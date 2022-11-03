Bears' Chase Claypool Has Top-Five ‘Tight Window' Receiving Yards

Claypool top-five in 'tight window' receiving yards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chase Claypool's fit with the Bears' offense and Justin Fields is clear.

Claypool is a deep-ball, big-bodied, athletic receiver who is bound to give the Bears' offense opportunities to gain big yardage and affect the way defenses defend them in the red zone.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Another interesting stat about Claypool adds to the notion of his potential production.

Most receiving yards on tight window throws over the past 3 seasons.



1) @1kalwaysopen_

2) @darealmike_dub

3) @DeVanteParker11

4) @TheTerry_25

5) @ChaseClaypool



*Tight window means less than 1 yard of separation. pic.twitter.com/EnunPug7PH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 3, 2022

The third-year receiver has the fifth-most receiving yards in a "tight window" – meaning one yard or less of separation between him and his defender – since he entered the league. His name joins the likes of A.J Brown, Mike Williams, DeVante Parker and Terry McLaurin – mainly deep ball pass-catchers.

Claypool also has 34 contested catches since 2020 and has run the fifth-most go-routes since entering the league. His play style is transparent, and the Bears brought him here to continue his long ball ways.

RELATED: Bears overreactions: Did Claypool trade cost too much?

Fields has one of the stronger arms in the league. His downfield accuracy is also improving. Since he started in the league, 11 percent of his throws go to receivers on the fly, which is one of the higher rates in that time frame.

The combination of Fields' arm and usage paired with Claypool's knack for catching contested balls downfield is a marriage that should make Bears fans happy.

Starting Sunday, Claypool will get a taste of the Bears' offense, as Luke Getsy reported the receiver will get some time on the field against the Dolphins.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.