Bears chairman George McCaskey greets fans at training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

New regime, new chairman?

Not necessarily, as George McCaskey still remains chairman. However, he was seen outside the Bears' training camp greeting fans as they made their way to watch Thursday's practice.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A serendipitous event for fans, McCaskey is jubilant to embrace the new regime and symbolically with its fans.

#Bears chairman George McCaskey out greeting fans at the first open day of training camp pic.twitter.com/RDUaU9gaCw — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) July 28, 2022

McCaskey hasn't had much success since taking over as the chairman 11 years ago. Since the beginning of his tenure, the Bears have made the playoffs twice, never making it past the wild card rounds.

After last season, media began to pressure McCaskey about the status of job and the potential of him stepping down from his role in the family's business. Nevertheless, he admitted back in January the board informed him they would like him to continue as the chairman.

Despite some negativity surrounding his name, the new regime could be a turning point. New head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles have been accredited by other executives in the NFL for their personas and performance.

McCaskey is also commanding a full-scale move out of Soldier Field to construct a new home for the Bears in Arlington Heights. The team signed a purchase agreement to the land at Arlington Park back in the fall and expect to close on it in early 2023.

Further, after last season's end, McCaskey insisted that team president Ted Philips will have to report to him now regarding his performance.

McCaskey is taking a hands-on approach as he steps through the threshold of another eraw. Eberflus represents the fifth head coach under McCaskey's regime and Poles is the third general manager.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.