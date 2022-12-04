Bears' Cairo Santos on Missed Kicks: ‘Just Gotta Do My Job'

Santos on misses: 'Just gotta do my job' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For most of the year, Cairo Santos has been automatic. From Week 2 to Week 9, the Bears kicker made 26-consecutive kicks and won Special Teams Player of the Week once along the way. But in Week 10, Santos finally missed on an extra point attempt. At the time, nothing was made of it since nobody’s perfect and Santos’ streak had to end at some point. One week later he missed again, but this time it was on a 56-yard attempt, so once again so cause for concern. On Sunday, something was clearly off, however. Santos missed two kicks: once on a point-after try and again on a 40-yard field goal attempt.

“Just gotta do my job,” Santos said. “Not making any excuses. There is no excuse out there. It’s frustrating. I try putting my ‘A’ product every day, and I feel like I’ve done a great job of that all year. I can feel confident in saying that, it’s just on Sunday the consistency’s not there, so I’ve gotta do my job.”

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Santos said his field goal was blocked, and seemed to be more troubled by the missed PAT. Santos said that during practice his PATs have gone through consistently, but for whatever reason he’s started missing them during the games.

“Just going through something in my career I feel like I haven’t gone through,” Santos said.

Santos is a guy who likes to kick again, right away, after a poor performance like this, so the timing of his bad game adds to disappointment.

“You can’t wait for the next opportunity, so going to a bye week kinda stinks even more.”

Santos will spend the bye kicking, just as he does every season. He’ll also look for some answers as to why he’s not hitting the ball quite right, because on Sunday, he didn’t have any concrete ideas as to why he missed.

“Just didn’t go my way today.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.