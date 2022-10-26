Bears' Cairo Santos Earns NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

By Ryan Taylor

Santos earns NFC special teams player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL named Bears kicker Cairo Santos the NFC special teams player of the week after his performance against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Santos nailed all four field goals he attempted from 23, 38, 42 and 50 yards. He has a perfect 11-field-goal streak ongoing, which is the second-longest streak in the NFL behind Daniel Carlson – who has made 17 straight field goals. 

This award marks the second of Santos' career. He won the same award back in Week 6 of the 2020 season. 

Santos is the Bears' most accurate kicker in franchise history. He has surpassed Robbie Gould with a 90.7 percent success rate (68 of 75). 

Local

waukesha 33 mins ago

Man Found Guilty of 76 Counts in Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy That Killed 6

urban prep academy 1 hour ago

Chicago Board of Education to Vote on Whether to Revoke Urban Prep Academy's Charter School Status

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us