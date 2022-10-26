Bears' Cairo Santos Earns NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Santos earns NFC special teams player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL named Bears kicker Cairo Santos the NFC special teams player of the week after his performance against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

Santos nailed all four field goals he attempted from 23, 38, 42 and 50 yards. He has a perfect 11-field-goal streak ongoing, which is the second-longest streak in the NFL behind Daniel Carlson – who has made 17 straight field goals.

This award marks the second of Santos' career. He won the same award back in Week 6 of the 2020 season.

Santos is the Bears' most accurate kicker in franchise history. He has surpassed Robbie Gould with a 90.7 percent success rate (68 of 75).

