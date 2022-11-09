Bears begin 34th annual winter coat drive originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears’ 34th annual coat drive began on Wednesday and will run through Feb. 15th. The team’s goal this year is to receive 25,000 new or gently used coats to help those in the community who can’t afford proper protection from cold winter weather.

Bears equipment manager Tony Medlin leads the initiative in conjunction with Jewel-Osco and the Salvation Army.

“There are children in Chicagoland who do not go to school in the winter because they cannot stand the cold as they walk or as they wait for the bus,” said Maj. Caleb Senn, General Secretary and Chicago Area Commander for the Salvation Army. “We believe this partnership can end that in our city.”

“It does get cold here in the winter, so it’s important for us to keep people who are less fortunate, people who may not have coats to keep them warm during the winter season,” said Justin Fields.

If you’d like to donate, there are drop off boxes at 188 Jewel-Osco locations around the Chicagoland area. In addition, there is a drop off box at Bears Fit in Vernon Hills. For a full list of where you can go to donate, visit chicagobears.com/coatdrive.

