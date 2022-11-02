Bears Beating Packers for Chase Claypool Could Be Vital Win on Two Fronts

Bears beating Packers for Claypool could be vital win on two fronts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When word leaked out Tuesday that the Bears had acquired Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers, it set off a celebration in Chicago and excessive hemming and hawing from those up north.

The Green Bay Packers wanted Claypool. Multiple reports out of Pittsburgh and Green Bay say the Packers offered the Steelers a second-round pick for Claypool. The Steelers believed the Bears' second-round would wind up being higher, so they sent Claypool to Chicago.

Perhaps that's why the Bears gave Pittsburgh their second-round pick and not the No. 2 they acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in the Roquan Smith trade. Could that have been the difference? Perhaps.

It's irrelevant now.

Claypool was introduced Wednesday at Halas Hall, showing his excitement for the fresh start that awaits him in Chicago.

"I'm a playmaker and I'm excited to make plays," Claypool said Wednesday. "I feel like I didn't have the full opportunity to show what I can do this year, but I think I've been able to show that in the past. I'm excited to be able to gain that trust with Justin, too, where he knows if he needs a play, he can come to me and, frankly, any receiver out there. So … a dynamic, playmaker is the guy that the Bears are getting."

That's the type of player the Bears' desperately need to help quarterback Justin Fields continue the growth he has shown over the past month. It's also someone the Packers, who have lost four straight and sit at 3-5, need to try and turn around a ship that appears to be sinking.

Green Bay traded Davante Adams in the offseason, believing that Aaron Rodgers' greatness would be able to make up the difference.

So far, that has not been the case.

Allen Lazard has been in and out of the lineup, and Rodgers has failed to develop any consistent chemistry with rookies Romeo Doubs or Christian Watson. Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb have both dealt with injuries.

The Packers' offense ranks 22nd in the NFL in passing yards per game and 26th in yards per completion. Rodgers ranks 12th in yards (1,800) and 27th in QBR (38.2).

Rodgers has asked to simplify the offense. He has pointed to the mental mistakes happening across the offense.

At 38, this season probably isn't what Rodgers had in mind when he chose to return to Green Bay. Trading Adams has neutered the Packers' passing attack. Rodgers' patented flick-of-the-wrist deep shot has largely been missing this season as Green Bay's offense has sputtered.

In short, the Packers needed a guy like Claypool. A big-body, vertical threat who can make plays down the field. Had Green Bay been able to snag Claypool from the Steelers, it might have given Rodgers and the Packers' aerial attack they needed to stop the ship from sinking.

Instead, the Bears overpaid for Claypool, kept him out of Rodgers' arsenal, and got a young, dynamic weapon who they believe can help elevate Fields' development.

"I like the way Justin is trending, and I think adding another big body who's physical, explosive, great leaping ability, can stretch the field but also is violent with the ball in his hand as well as a blocker, I think that enhances everyone around him," Bears general manager Ryan Poles said Tuesday of Claypool.

Fields has shown consistent progress over the past month. The young quarterback has stacked good games on good games and that progress undoubtedly led to the Bears' decision to make the move for Claypool.

Giving Fields, a prolific deep-ball thrower, a contested-catch weapon like Claypool could be the perfect ingredient for a passing game that is still looking to generate more big plays.

"You see what he did back in Pittsburgh, and you see his numbers from the Combine, and obviously, size, strength, speed, all that stuff, so it's going to play a big role in our offense," tight end Cole Kmet said. "He can go up and get the ball. Special talent."

If Claypool builds on the early success he found in Pittsburgh and blossoms into a consistent, big-play receiver, the Bears could have the start of a legitimate receiving corps.

Obviously, Darnell Mooney is an electric talent capable of making big plays out wide or in the slot. N'Keal Harry has developed quick chemistry with Fields and is a first-round talent in his own right. Add in the possibility of an ascending Claypool, the still growing Kmet, and the potential for another receiver to be added early in the draft, and the Bears' arsenal could look much different than it did nine weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Rodgers and the Packers are stuck trying to make due with young receivers who aren't on his timeline and aging veterans who have trouble staying on the field. Given how eccentric Rodgers is, there's no certainty he'll want to come back for another year or two with this receiving corps.

There's no way of knowing if Claypool will pan out for the Bears. The most likely scenario is that he ends up being a solid No. 2/3 for the Bears. A top-40 pick is a lot to give up for that. But if the best-case scenario happens, Claypool could become a weapon that helps unlocks everything Fields has to offer.

Claypool would have been the perfect antidote for what ails Rodgers and the Packers' passing attack. Instead, he arrived in Chicago as the first piece of a roster rebuild around Fields. A piece acquired to help Fields reach his full potential.

It's a move that could end up fueling Fields' rise while simultaneously aiding Rodgers' fall. But that's all dependent on if Chase Claypool becomes who the Bears envision he can be with Justin Fields.

