Bears Attend Chicago Luke Combs Concert at Soldier Field.

Eberflus, Bears players go to Luke Combs concert together originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Some of the Bears went to Soldier Field as fans on Saturday night. The team shared photos of Matt Eberflus and a handful of players at Luke Combs’ Chicago concert.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

If you scroll through the photos you can see Eberflus brought Combs a custom jersey to mark the occasion. The players who tagged along, from left to right in the third picture with Combs, are Cody Whitehair, Trestan Ebner, Jake Tonges, Ryan Anderson, Joe Reed, Braxton Jones and Ja’Tyre Carter.

The Bears were clearly excited for the show, since they were playing Combs’ music during practice at Saturday’s rookie minicamp.

Here’s a short clip that has Combs’ cover of “Fast Cars” in the background.

Per popular request, here’s Tyson Bagent slinging it to Roschon Johnson.



Bonus footage of QB coach Andrew Janocko throwing a ball to Stony Brook TE Damien Caffery off the top.



Janocko’s arm in midseason form already. pic.twitter.com/aI9MLJ7bTo — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) May 6, 2023

As it turns out, Combs played “Fast Cars” on Saturday night.

The country vibes continue at Soldier Field when Taylor Swift comes for three nights of shows from June 2 - June 4. We’ll have to see if the Bears get another concert crew together for that show.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.