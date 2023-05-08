Bears Attend Chicago Luke Combs Concert at Soldier Field.

Eberflus, Bears players go to Luke Combs concert together originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Some of the Bears went to Soldier Field as fans on Saturday night. The team shared photos of Matt Eberflus and a handful of players at Luke Combs’ Chicago concert.
If you scroll through the photos you can see Eberflus brought Combs a custom jersey to mark the occasion. The players who tagged along, from left to right in the third picture with Combs, are Cody Whitehair, Trestan Ebner, Jake Tonges, Ryan Anderson, Joe Reed, Braxton Jones and Ja’Tyre Carter.
The Bears were clearly excited for the show, since they were playing Combs’ music during practice at Saturday’s rookie minicamp.
Here’s a short clip that has Combs’ cover of “Fast Cars” in the background.
As it turns out, Combs played “Fast Cars” on Saturday night.
The country vibes continue at Soldier Field when Taylor Swift comes for three nights of shows from June 2 - June 4. We’ll have to see if the Bears get another concert crew together for that show.