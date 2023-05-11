Bears Among Teams That Will Travel Least in 2023 NFL Schedule

Bears among teams that will travel the least originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2023 NFL schedule is set to be released on Thursday night.

And while we don't know the dates and times of the games, we know who they're playing and where that game will be played. On Wednesday, the NFL released the international games and it turns out the Chicago Bears won't play the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany after months of speculation.

And with that caveat cleared up, it's now possible to calculate how much each team will travel over the course for the season and perhaps fortunately, the Bears have the third-lightest travel scheduled of any team in the league.

Seahawks will travel 31,600 miles this season, the most in the NFL, per @billsperos.



Here’s how much each team will travel prior to the NFL’s full schedule release Thursday. pic.twitter.com/GTz6CU3idh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2023

This season the Bears will travel to play the New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns, in addition to their three NFC North rivals.

Chicago being centrally located in the country helps too, compared to coastal teams flying across the country.

The Chiefs and Browns games are a short flight. New Orleans is a straight shot south. The games on the extreme edges of the map are in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Tampa Bay.

That lone trip to the west coast really helps the Bears' travel schedule.

Many of the Bears opponents that are located far away will come to Chicago, notably the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL will release the full schedule Thursday at 8 pm ET.

