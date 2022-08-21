Bears' Alan Williams Continues to Challenge Cornerbacks

How Alan Williams continues to challenge his CBs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears secondary was a team weakness last season, so it’s not surprising that Ryan Poles used his first two draft picks as a GM to address the pass defense. With Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker in the fold, the secondary now looks like one of the team’s strengths. It also looks like every spot is accounted for, with Brisker and Eddie Jackson locking down the safety positions, Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon working outside, and Gordon sliding to slot with Kindle Vildor coming in to play opposite Johnson in nickel packages.

But when defensive coordinator Alan Williams was asked which cornerbacks had fully earned his trust so far, he balked.

“I’m still not sure yet,” Williams said. “I’m really not. In your mind, I think I know where you’re going. You say, ‘Well, is that Jaylon Johnson? Has he earned it?’ None of our guys have played an entire ball game. Until you play an entire ball game in a system you’re looking for, ‘Can a guy play 60 or 70 reps and be consistent?’ Because on defense you can have a knockout ball game for three quarters and then, as you saw (in the second preseason game), it can go like that in a flash and the offense can score two touchdowns, three touchdowns and it’s a wrap. Right now, we’re still looking, we’ll see who can get there and earn the trust.”

That’s not to say the cornerbacks are playing poorly, because they’re not. Williams was sure to praise how the corners have bought into Matt Eberflus’ system and his new scheme.

“I know our guys are working,” Williams said. “I don’t want to make it seem like they are not working. They are working hard and, you know, I always say it’s a bank account. Can you fill up that bank account with the trust in how you play and be consistent and then we’ll go from there?”

Of course that begs the follow-up question, “Who has the biggest bank account?” But again, Williams deflected, choosing to challenge his players.

“None of them have a big enough bank account to do what they want to right now. None of them right now.”

Even if none of the cornerbacks haven’t truly earned the trust of Williams, we haven’t seen much variation in the starting lineup. None of them will have an opportunity to play a full game until Week 1 either. Until then, they’ll all just have to make the most of their limited opportunities in practice and in the final preseason game of the year.

