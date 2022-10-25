Bears Ahead of Packers in All-Time Wins After Win Over Patriots

By Ryan Taylor

On Monday night, the Bears defended their winningest franchise of all time by regaining the lead for all-time franchise wins with 786. 

The Packers, who lost to the Commanders on Sunday, fell back to second place with 785 wins. Green Bay has the better win percentage at .572, but the Bears still have the most wins ever. 

The Bears also defended George Halas' all-time coaching wins from being surpassed by Bill Belichick. Halas sits in second place behind Don Shula with 324 wins. Belichick has the same number of wins. 

The battle between the Bears and the Packers continues.

The Bears and Packers now have the same record through seven weeks of the season at 3-4. 

