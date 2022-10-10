Bears Activate N'Keal Harry Off of IR, Adding WR for Justin Fields

Bears activate N'Keal Harry off of IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears wide receiver room got a boost on Monday. The team activated N’Keal Harry from injured reserve, making him available to play against the Commanders on Thursday Night Football this week.

In July, Ryan Poles traded a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Patriots for Harry, who is a former first-round pick. The hope was Harry’s big 6’4”, 225-lb frame would give Justin Fields an additional big target in the offense. It also gave the Bears another low-risk, high-reward addition as they searched for the No. 2 wide receiver behind Darnell Mooney. But Harry hurt his ankle in early August and was placed on IR immediately after the team cut down to the 53-man roster.

The Bears are still searching for their clear cut No. 2 behind Mooney. Equanimeous St. Brown has popped at times, but he’s only caught six passes for 110 yards and one touchdown through five weeks. Dante Pettis has gotten plenty of opportunities, but has dropped balls in critical situations. Velus Jones Jr. and Byron Pringle have rarely seen the field as they work through injuries.

The Bears will likely try to ramp Harry up into the offense before giving him a full workload like they’ve done with other players returning from injury, so it’s unlikely he plays a significant amount of snaps on Thursday. Harry returned to practice on Oct. 5.

