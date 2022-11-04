Bears Activate Cody Whitehair Off of IR, Clear to Play Dolphins Game

Bears activate Cody Whitehair off of IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears delivered more good news than bad news in their final injury report ahead of their game against the Dolphins this Sunday. Four starters who had been limited, or did not participate at all in practice earlier in the week were all upgraded to full participants on Friday: Eddie Jackson, Larry Borom, Teven Jenkins and Kyler Gordon. In addition, the team activated Cody Whitehair from the IR back to the 53-man roster.

It’s unclear whether Whitehair or Borom will be ready to play a full game this Sunday. Eberflus has used snap count ramp ups for guys coming back from extended absences in the past, and said it would be a case-by-case basis to determine how much any particular player can handle. When Whitehair and Borom were out, the Bears played Michael Schofield at left guard and Riley Reiff at right tackle, and each man filled in admirably.

Jackson and Gordon were each limited on Wednesday and Thursday with hip injuries. Both players were upgraded to full on Friday. Jenkins was limited on Wednesday with a back injury, but practiced in full on Thursday and Friday. None of those guys carries a game designation for Sunday.

The Bears don’t have a totally clean bill of health, however. Ja’Tyre Carter popped up on Friday’s injury report as a DNP due to an illness. He’s officially questionable to suit up against the Dolphins.

