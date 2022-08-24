Bears 53-Man Roster Projection Ahead of Preseason Finale Vs. Browns

Schrock's 53-man roster projection ahead of Bears' preseason finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears trimmed their roster down to 80 players Tuesday ahead of Saturday's preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns.

The big roster decisions still are looming, and what happens during the second half Saturday could decide some of the remaining roster battles.

Head coach Matt Eberflus plans to play the starters up to halftime in Cleveland. That will give the offense much-needed reps and allow the staff to work in some of the second-team guys with the starters to see how they gel.

I've made a few changes since my last roster projection, mainly due to injuries across the roster.

With one preseason game remaining and the season opener just 18 days away, here's my latest projection at the Bears' 53-man roster.

Quarterback

Making the cut (2): Justin Fields, Trevor Siemian

In the mix (1): Nathan Peterman

Peterman has had some nice moments in camp, but there's no need to keep a third quarterback on the roster.

Running back

Making the cut (5): David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, Trestan Ebner, Khari Blasingame, Darrynton Evans

Evans enters the final preseason game likely on the roster bubble. However, with Herbert and Ebner banged up, he should get plenty of carries to cement his spot.

Wide receiver

Making the cut (7): Darnell Mooney, Velus Jones Jr., Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle, Tajae Sharpe, N’Keal Harry, Dante Pettis

In the mix (4): Isaiah Coulter, Chris Finke, Nsimba Webster, Kevin Shaa

Injured reserve (1): David Moore

This group has kind of solidified over the past 10 days.

Two roster bubble guys are now out of the picture, with David Moore going on IR and Dazz Newsome being waived Tuesday on cut-down day.

The health of the seven that are in is a massive question. Harry likely will miss the start of the season, Pringle has been out for two weeks with a quad injury, Jones missed practice Tuesday, and Sharpe has missed the last handful of practices. Due to that uncertainty, I'll keep Pettis on the roster as the final guy due to his versatility and ability to help in the return game.

Tight end

Making the cut (3): Cole Kmet, Ryan Griffin, James O’Shaughnessy

In the mix (2): Chase Allen, Jake Tonges

I'm not ready to fully call it a roster battle, but Allen has made some nice plays over the last week of camp. I could see him pushing O'Shaughnessy for the third tight end spot over the next two weeks.

But for now, the group remains the same.

Offensive line

Making the cut (9): Braxton Jones, Cody Whitehair, Lucas Patrick, Sam Mustipher, Michael Schofield, Riley Reiff, Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom, Ja’Tyre Carter

In the mix (2): Zachary Thomas, Shon Coleman

Injured reserve (1): Doug Kramer

Just when we thought the first-team offensive line was settling in, the Bears went and changed up the right side due to the struggles of Michael Schofield and Riley Reiff.

Teven Jenkins now appears to have the inside track at right guard, while Borom is currently the starter at right tackle.

We still don't know what Patrick's status will be for Week 1, but I'm betting he won't need to be placed on short-term IR. He was seen running hills with a soft brace on his thumb Tuesday.

With Kramer on IR, the Bears have an open roster spot from the last time we did this exercise. I could give it to Zachary Thomas, but he's had a rough stretch lately in camp, so I'll fill that spot elsewhere.

Defensive line

Making the cut (9): Robert Quinn, Justin Jones, Trevis Gipson, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Mario Edwards Jr., Khyiris Tonga, Angelo Blackson, Dominique Robinson, Trevon Coley

In the mix (3): Mike Pennel Jr., Micah Dew-Treadway, Charles Snowden

Welcome to the mix, Trevon Coley.

The 28-year-old has had a great first two preseason games and has impressed Bears coaches in the short time he has been in Chicago. With Kramer going on IR, Coley snags the 53rd and final spot for now.

However, I wouldn't count out Dew-Treadway, who has a lot of fans on the defensive staff.

Linebacker

Making the cut (5): Roquan Smith, Nicholas Morrow, Matt Adams, Joe Thomas, Jack Sanborn

In the mix (3): DeMarquis Gates, Noah Dawkins, Caleb Johnson

Smith ended his hold-in and will play out the remainder of his contract. He, Morrow, Adams, and Thomas are locks. I feel pretty good about Sanborn getting a roster spot at this point.

Gates is another guy to watch for one of the final slots. He has played well in two preseason games and has really taken to the H.I.T.S principle.

Defensive back

Making the cut (10): Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker, Kindle Vildor, Lamar Jackson, Tavon Young, Thomas Graham Jr., Elijah Hicks, DeAndre Houston-Carson

In the mix (4): Duke Shelley, Jaylon Jones, Dane Cruikshank, Davontae Harris

This one remains kind of a dart throw.

We know Johnson, Gordon, Jackson, Brisker, Vildor, and Houston-Carson are in. There's no doubt. I think Jackson has done enough to show his value as a depth corner and core special teams guy to earn a spot.

Now for the question marks.

We might have to file a missing person's report with the Lake Forest Police Department to find Young and Graham, who have been out for most or all of camp. Eberflus says Young is working through a lower-leg issue while Graham rehabs a hamstring problem.

The Bears would probably like to keep both on the roster to have decent nickel depth. I thought Jaylon Jones might make a push for a spot after being given the opportunity to run with the ones when Gordon, Thomas, and Young were out. He was serviceable, but now the Ole Miss product is banged up, which could hurt his chances.

Cruikshank and Harris both provide a lot of value on special teams, so I won't be surprised if one of them sneaks onto the bottom of the roster.

I think the Bears like Hicks, but his roster spot is by no means safe.

Specialists

Making the cut (3): Cairo Santos, Trenton Gill, Patrick Scales

Gill is a weapon, and Santos might be the only position the Bears don't have to worry about.

