Bears 2022 Cut Tracker: NFL Rosters Must Be Trimmed to 53-Man Limit

Bears 2022 cut tracker: NFL rosters trimmed to 53-man limit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Rosters in the NFL are required to downsize to 53 men by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. By noon Wednesday, teams around the league can start creating 16-man practice squads.

The Bears started their downsizing process on Monday, cutting Kevin Shaa (wide receiver), Corey Dublin (center) and Jon Alexander (safety). The roster currently holds 76 players, so the team will have to cut 23 players on Tuesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 53-man roster will be set today. This page will be updated throughout the day as cuts are made.

Roster Cuts:

Kevin Shaa (WR)

Corey Dublin (C)

Jon Alexander (S)

Mario Edwards (DE)

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.