smoky mountains

Bear Found Scavenging on Remains of Elgin Man in Smoky Mountains

Backpackers found Nicholas Madura’s remains along Hazel Creek Trail near an unoccupied tent, according to the National Park Service

A bear was found eating the remains of an Elgin man Friday near a campsite in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina.

The remains were of Patrick Madura, 43, although it’s unclear if he was mauled to death by the bear or died by another means, according to National Park Service spokeswoman Jamie Sanders.

Backpackers found Madura’s remains along Hazel Creek Trail near an unoccupied tent at campsite 82, Sanders said in a statement.

Local

Alec Mills 7 mins ago

Alec Mills Named National League Player of the Week After No-Hitter Sunday

US Customs and Border Protection 27 mins ago

Shipment of Counterfeit N-95 Masks Valued at More Than $3 Million Seized in Chicago: CBP

They saw a nearby bear “scavenging” the area and left the area to get a cellular signal and call authorities, she said.

Rangers responding to the call euthanized a bear that was “actively scavenging on the remains,” Sanders said.

In an interview, Sanders said the bear was euthanized because bears that have scavenged on humans may pose a serious risk of doing it again.

“We never want bears to associate people with food,” she said.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park encompasses about 800 square miles of the southern Appalachian Mountains, according to the park’s website.

A portion of Hazel Creek Trail near the incident will remain closed until further notice, Sanders said.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

smoky mountainsNational Park Serviceelgin bear remainsgreat smoky mountains national parknorth carolina mountains
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us