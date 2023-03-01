‘Bear Down and Out': New NBC Documentary Explores Team's Potential Move to Arlington Heights

'Bear Down and Out' explores team's potential move originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As the Chicago Bears look to leave Soldier Field for suburban Arlington Heights, NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Chicago’s new original documentary “Bear Down and Out: Chicago’s Team Moves to the Suburbs” explores the potential move from all angles, giving viewers an inside look at the saga as it unfolds.

“Bear Down and Out” tells the story of how money, politics and power have shaped the storied NFL franchise’s plan, exploring how and why the team – so steeped in tradition – is taking steps toward what could be a transformational move.

“When news broke that the Chicago Bears were considering leaving Soldier Field, the reaction was polarizing,” said Kevin Cross, President and General Manager of NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “With so many layers to this story, our goal was to examine every angle to help viewers better understand the motivation from each side. Whether you’re a sports fan or not, Bear Down and Out is a compelling documentary of a showdown that continues to dominate conversations.”

The program dives into the bitter battle over the Bears’ future home. As the team embarks on a new vision to build a state-of-the-art stadium complex, Chicago officials aren’t backing down from their push to keep the team at Soldier Field. “Bear Down and Out” takes a closer look at the complicated relationships between the team, the city and the suburb, looking to answer the questions, “How did we get here? And what might this look like?”

Longtime NBC 5 investigative reporter Phil Rogers guides the conversation that includes interviews with former Bears players, notable Chicago sports personalities and more.

“Bear Down and Out” will debut Wednesday, March 1 on NBC Sports Chicago after Bulls Postgame Live. Encore presentations will follow on Thursday, March 2 through Sunday, March 5 after each postgame show on NBC Sports Chicago. It will then air on NBC Chicago at 11 p.m. on March 12 after Sports Sunday, followed by presentations on NBC Chicago’s 24/7 streaming channel at 7 p.m. each night from March 13 through March 17.

