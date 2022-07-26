Beach Park Shooting Leaves 3 People Hurt Tuesday Afternoon, Police Say

Authorities in suburban Beach Park say that at least three people were shot following an argument in the parking lot of a local business.

At least one of the victims was listed in critical condition at an area hospital, according to police.

The shooting occurred at a business in the 38900 block of North Lewis Avenue at approximately 1:15 p.m., police said.

Authorities received a call of shots fired at the location, but when they arrived, there were no victims present.

A short time later, a responding deputy located a vehicle pulled to the side of the road near the intersection of Wadsworth Road and Gabriel avenue, where they found three individuals that had suffered gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, an unidentified adult man, was listed in critical condition at an area hospital. Another man was listed in serious condition, and a woman was also injured in the shooting, police said.

During the preliminary investigation, officers learned that the three victims had met the suspect in the parking lot of a business on Tuesday afternoon. An argument erupted a short time later, and the suspect pulled out a weapon and began firing shots at the group.

The three victims fled the scene in their vehicle and stopped at the aforementioned intersection.

There are no suspects in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.