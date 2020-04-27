‘Be Chicago: Together We Can’ NBC Sports Chicago Fundraiser Airing Wednesday

On Wednesday, NBC Sports Chicago will be airing a fundraiser to help raise awareness and money for the the city's COVID-19 relief efforts.

The television event will be hosted by NBC Sports Chicago personalities and feature interviews from announcers, game analysts and players from the Chicago Blackhawks, Bulls, White Sox, Cubs and Bears.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund created by United Way of Metro Chicago.

The program airs Wednesday, April 29 at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Chicago and can also be viewed on the network's social media outlets such as Facebook Live and YouTube.

Viewers will be able to donate throughout the fundraiser by either texting Help4ChiCovid to 41444 or visit NBCSportsChicago.com/BeChicago and click "donate now."