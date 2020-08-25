BBB Warns of Online Face Mask Retailer with High Volume of Complaints

The Better Business Bureau warned customers Tuesday of an online mask retailer with a high number of complaints.

The BBB said they have received 61 complaints and 56 negative customer reviews for Hyperfavor, a company specializing in apparel design.

According to Hyperfavor's website, the company has been in operation since 2012 selling customizable apparel, including face coverings during the pandemic.

Since the end of April 2020, the BBB said they received more than 19,000 inquires on Hyperfavor's business profile, which now has a "pattern of complaint" alert on the page.

Consumers reported order fulfillment concerns to the BBB claiming shipment delays and receiving partial orders. The BBB said many complaints allege never receiving the product at all after a long wait.

According to the BBB, a Michigan consumer reported being charged and receiving a tracking number for their order but never the package. The BBB added that Hyperfavor said the company would ship the package within a few days, but USPS told the consumer there was no tracking number in their system.

President & CEO of Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Michigan & the Upper Peninsula Melanie Duquesnel encouraged people to do research before ordering from online retailers.

“With people back at work and now starting to go back to school, facemasks are still a hot commodity, and scammers know that,” Duquesnel said.

The BBB said that the company recently changed their address from a location in Sheridan, Wyoming to a new location in Vienna, Virginia. Before the move, the BBB said they were unable to locate a registration on file with the Wyoming Secretary of State.

Currently, the BBB reported the company has an "F" rating based on the number of complaints and failure to address the majority of them.