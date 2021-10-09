BBB Warns of Chicago White Sox Playoffs Ticket Scams

The Better Business Bureau is warning Chicago baseball fans Saturday that scammers are selling fake White Sox playoffs tickets.

Scammers use the excitement around playoff season to try and sell victims counterfeit tickets and merchandise, according to Steve Bernas, president and CEO of the BBB serving Chicago and Northern Illinois

“There are countless ways for consumers to find tickets online, with online marketplaces, ticket sellers, resellers and the like, and unfortunately, some of them are rip-offs,” Bernas said.

With tickets primarily sold electronically, the BBB said tickets and QR codes required for entry may not be detected as fake until at the gate.

The BBB has received hundreds of complaints of ticket scams last year related to sporting events, concerts and theater performances.

Hundreds of complaints were also filed from customers buying counterfeit merchandise that appeared as official Major League Baseball apparel, the BBB said.

Here are some tips to purchase legitimate tickets: