BBB Warns Against Buying, Selling Gift Cards Following Christmas Holiday

The Better Business Bureau warned against reselling and buying pre-owned gift cards following the Christmas holiday last week.

The BBB said several companies will typically facilitate the process of buying or selling gift cards, but warned customers to take caution should they chose to patronize a company providing the service.

“There are so many potential pitfalls if customers are not careful what company they choose,” said Steve Bernas, president and CEO of BBB of Chicago and Northern Illinois. “When a gift card is not new, you also run the risk of not receiving what you bargained for.”

The BBB reminded that fake websites can officer to "check a gift card's balance," when some will find a way to steal personal information from the card.

"These sites ask for your card’s ID number and PIN or security code. Then, scammers use the information to drain the funds off your cards," the BBB said in a release.

To check the BBB's ratings of various websites, visit BBB.org/ScamTracker.