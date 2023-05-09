Bat-Wielding Suspect Assaults 5 Women in Separate Attacks on Chicago's NW Side

At least five women were the victims of a string of attacks on Chicago’s Northwest Side Tuesday, police said.

According to Chicago police, a woman driving a white sedan in the 4500 block of North Mozart at approximately 11:27 a.m. Tuesday stopped the car, got out of the vehicle and attacked two women with a baseball bat.

The suspect then got back into her car and fled the scene.

Both women in this attack refused treatment, police said.

Just over a half hour later in the 3000 block of West Belle Plaine, two more women were attacked in a similar manner by the same suspect. Another attack occurred around that time in the 3000 block of West Cullom, police said.

The woman who was attacked on Cullom was transported to an area hospital, where she was listed in good condition, according to police.

There are no suspects currently in custody, and an investigation into the attacks remains underway.