Baseball World Shares Support for White Sox' Liam Hendriks

By Tim Stebbins

Baseball world shares support for White Sox’ Hendriks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The baseball world is rallying around White Sox closer Liam Hendriks after he announced he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Hendriks, who made the announcement on his personal Instagram account Sunday night, said he will begin treatment Monday.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The White Sox shared the announcement on their own social media platforms, and teams across MLB have offered support to Hendriks.

Local

Illinois Assault Weapons Ban

As Illinois Senate Considers Assault Weapons Ban Proposal, Here's What is Poised to Happen Next

kraken variant

Are Symptoms of the ‘Kraken' Variant Different From Other COVID Strains? Here's What Doctors Say

White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz, former Sox manager Ozzie Guillén and three-time World Series champion Dave Stewart were among those to share messages on Twitter.

"Anyone that knows Liam knows he is a fighter," said Katz on his personal Twitter account. "He is one of the toughest human beings I’ve come across. We’re all with you and Kristi.💚🙏"

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us