Baseball fans can make $2,500 measuring hot dogs this season. Here's how to participate

If you're looking for a little extra money and love baseball, there's a role that might be perfect for you.

BetUS, an online sports betting company, is offering a Weiner Connoisseur role, in which someone will attend Major League Baseball games across the U.S. and record the length of every hot dog across 30 stadiums.

The Weiner Connoisseur will measure the length, diameter, weight and price of a hot dog in each stadium.

While fulfilling this role, all travel expenses and game tickets will be paid for. The Weiner Connoisseur will receive a payment of $2,500, a $500 gift card for the MLB gift shop and a year-long subscription to MLB.TV for their work.

“Our new role is perfect for any baseball and food fanatics, giving them the chance to get paid to tour the best stadiums in the nation,” Andres Vargas, head content editor at BetUS, said. “If this sounds perfect to you we encourage you to apply for the position of a lifetime and be our official Wiener Connoisseur.”

To apply for the position, click here.