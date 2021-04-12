Barricade Situation in Morton Grove, Residents Asked to Stay Inside Homes

An armed man barricaded himself inside a suburban Morton Grove home Monday evening, prompting police to advise surrounding residents to stay inside their homes.

At approximately 5 p.m., officers with the Morton Grove Police Department went to a home in the 8900 block of Oriole Street in regard to an aggravated domestic battery that occurred a day earlier, said MGPD Commander Paul Yaras.

Officers saw the suspect inside the home with a handgun, and as a result, contacted the multi-jurisdictional Northern Illinois Police Alarm System Emergency Services Team for assistance.

Police have blocked off vehicle and foot traffic in the area surrounding the residence, authorities said. Residents were asked to stay inside their homes and avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

The situation remained ongoing as of 8:45 p.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.