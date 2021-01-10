Matteson

Barricade Situation Ends Peacefully in South Suburban Matteson

The situation unfolded Sunday afternoon at a home along Sundance Road

No injuries were reported Sunday following a barricade situation that prompted a SWAT team to be called to a home in south suburban Matteson, village officials said.

In a statement, Village of Matteson President Sheila Chalmers-Currin said the incident, which took place at a home on Sundance Road, was isolated and domestic in nature. She added that there was no threat to the general public.

"I want to personally thank the outstanding work of the Matteson Police Department," Chalmers-Currin added. "Chief Mike Jones and his team ensured that the general public was safe, secure and informed."

Information on whether anyone was arrested wasn't available Sunday night.

