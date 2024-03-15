Bargain lovers can get lucky with these 7 deals on St. Patrick's Day

Who doesn't love free merchandise or deals on food?

Luckily, you can get both this St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Many businesses throughout Chicago will be offering free or discounted items to celebrate the dyeing of the Chicago River, the St. Patrick's Day parade, and well, just the holiday in general.

Here are seven Chicago spots offering deals for the holiday:

Velvet Taco

Green margaritas will be served at Velvet Taco's three Chicago-area locations. The first 50 guests will receive a free St. Patrick's Day-themed trucker hat with the purchase of a green margarita.

Bar Louie

From Friday through Sunday, Bar Louie will offer in-bar beverage deals like $3 drafts of Green Beer, $4 Jameson Irish Whiskey Sidecar and $5 Guinness.

Patrons will also be able to try a new cocktail called the Irish Goodbye. It features Jameson, house-made Guinness syrup, lemon juice, and Fever-Tree Ginger beer.

Customers who download the Bar Louie Mobile App can also earn a surprise reward.

The aforementioned offers are available at Bar Louie's seven locations across the region.

TAO Chicago

TAO Chicago, located at 632 N Dearborn St., is hosting its inaugural St. Patty’s Daytime Party on Saturday. The party is eight hours long - from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The first 250 customers will receive a complimentary Jameson cocktail.

Pilot Project Brewing

Pilot Project Brewing, located at 2140 N Milwaukee Ave., will offer $5 pours all day on Sunday in celebration of the holiday.

LondonHouse Chicago

An open bar will be available to guests from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at LondonHouse Chicago, located at 85 E Wacker Dr.

Customers will also be given complimentary St. Patrick’s Day swag.

Cody's Public House

Cody’s Public House, located at 1658 W Barry Ave., will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. as the Chicago River turns green.

To celebrate, the business has a special offer.

A drink package, which includes green beer, mimosas, bloody marys and all draft beer, will be available to anyone who stops by. The package costs $35 and comes with free breakfast and St. Patrick’s Day swag.

Lottie's Pub

For those looking for a hearty breakfast, Lottie's Pub, 1925 W. Cortland St., is hosting a St. Paddy's Day brunch on Saturday morning. The brunch, which costs $40 per person, runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Customers will receive plenty of food - along with free St. Patrick's Day merchandise.