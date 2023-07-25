Barbie Truck's “Dreamhouse Living” Tour will stop at Oakbrook Center this weekend

It has been less than a week since the Barbie movie hit theaters across America, and Chicagoans now have another way to celebrate life in plastic.

The 2023 Barbie Truck "Dreamhouse Living" Tour will be making its stop at Oakbrook Center Saturday.

The newly redesigned 2023 Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour will be setting up shop from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 29 at Oakbrook Center. Parked near Macy’s and Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, the Barbie Dreamhouse-themed truck will offer an array of new apparel, home goods and accessories inspired by Barbie’s life in the dreamhouse. Merchandise includes graphic T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, baseball caps, keychains, mugs and more.

The limited-time truck will only be available at Oakbrook Saturday. More information can be found on the Barbie Truck Facebook Page.