Barack Obama to Deliver Virtual Commencement During Primetime Graduation Special

Former president Barack Obama will deliver a virtual commencement address to high schoolers across the country Saturday night during a star-studded primetime graduation special.

"Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020," which will air at 7 p.m. on NBC 5, will include other big names such as NBA star and school founder LeBron James, Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai as well as artists like the Jonas Brothers and Kane Brown.

Former president Obama will also be joined by several high school students who are part of the Obama Foundation’s work to inspire, empower and connect people to change their world, including seniors from Chicago Public Schools and members of the Obama Youth Jobs Corps, a program created in partnership with the Urban Alliance, according to a news release.

The one-hour event is hosted by the XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation and The Entertainment Industry Foundation.

I’ve always loved joining commencements––the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ngR2ykx3A2 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 5, 2020

Earlier in the day, former president Obama will speak to graduates of Historically Black Colleges for JP Morgan Chase's 'Show Me Your Walk HBCU Edition’ celebration.