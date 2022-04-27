Bar Siena, Hampton Social Among New Restaurants That Could Come to O'Hare Airport

Some popular Chicago restaurants will soon arrive at O'Hare International Airport in light of a newly passed city ordinance.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduced two ordinances to City Council Wednesday to approve new concession agreements at O'Hare, placing new food, beverage and retail operations in Terminals 3 and 5.

Here are the spots that could arrive:

Butcher and the Burger: Terminal 5 East Concourse

Sparrow Coffee: Terminal 5 West Concourse

Boulevard and Branch: Terminal 3 Concourse H/K

Chi Boys: Terminal 5 East Concourse

Hampton Social: Terminal 5 West Concourse

Bar Siena: Terminal 5 East Concourse

FarmAir’s Market: Terminal 5 West Concourse

Six Points Market: Terminal 5 East Concourse

The agreement also provides self-ordering technology and delivery services that allows travelers to purchase food through their phones for gate-side delivery at Terminals 1, 2 and 3.

Grab Chicago is expected to provide gateside ordering and delivery at O’Hare, a joint

venture among Cursus Technologies, Inc., Hyde Park Hospitality and URW Airports,

along with joint venture subcontractor AtYourGate, according to a release.

"These new concessions at O'Hare offer small business opportunities at the world’s

gateway to Chicago, while also providing exciting new options for travelers—

including those using the revamped Terminal 5 opening later this year,”

Lightfoot said. “This effort will bring an estimated 150 new jobs, and build on O'Hare's

reputation as one of the best airports in the country.”