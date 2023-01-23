Bar Owners ‘Shocked and Concerned' After 5 People Hospitalized Due to Overdose

The owners of a bar on Chicago's Southwest Side where several people overdosed on an unknown substance said they are "shocked and concerned about what to place."

The Lawlor family, which owns Lawlor's Bar at 3636 W. 111th St., said they are working with police to find out what happened after five people were transported to area hospitals while overdosing on an unknown substance Sunday.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed it responded to several overdoses at Lawlor's Bar and a total of five people were taken to area hospitals in fair-to-serious condition, authorities said.

“Lawlor’s is a small neighborhood establishment that's been a member of the Mt. Greenwood community for 15 years," the Lawlor family's statement read. "We are shocked and concerned about what took place this afternoon and are praying for the health and well-being of everyone involved. We are working with the Chicago Police Department during this active investigation.”