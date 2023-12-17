Bar employee suffers serious injuries after being struck by fleeing driver

An employee at a suburban bar suffered serious injuries, and a police officer was also injured after they were struck by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a fight in suburban Prospect Heights Sunday.

According to police, officers were called to HOME Bar at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday after reports of a fight. An officer arrived on the scene, and joined an employee of the bar who was attempting to break up the altercation.

As that took place, a 22-year-old man allegedly got into his vehicle and attempted to flee the scene, striking both the employee and the officer.

The employee is still hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. The police officer suffered bruises from being hit by the car, and was treated and released from a local hospital.

The driver fled the scene after the collision, but the vehicle was spotted approximately 10 minutes later by police in nearby Palatine. During a traffic stop, field sobriety tests were administered, and the driver allegedly failed those tests.

The driver was taken to the police station, where they declined blood alcohol testing. Detectives applied for a search warrant to obtain a sample, but it is unclear whether they were able to do so.

According to police, the 22-year-old man is being charged with DUI, and additional felony charges are pending in the case.