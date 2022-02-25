Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Set to Return After 2 Years

The Chicago River isn’t the only thing that will stream green this spring. With the return of Bank of America’s Shamrock Shuffle, thousands of runners donning green will get to flood the streets of Chicago.

After a two-year COVID-spurred hiatus, the race that marks the unofficial start of the running season will recommence March 20 with both a new medal and course.

A patterned band drapes the newly-designed green medal, which features a shamrock sitting above “Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle” text followed by the date of this year’s race at the bottom. The medal was unveiled Jan. 3 on social media to celebrate the first Monday of the year.

Organizers announced the new course Feb. 20 to mark the one-month countdown until race day. The course will guide participants along the Chicago River, providing an impressive view of annual St. Patrick's Day festivities.

As usual, the 8K will begin and end at Grant Park and will feature views of many familiar sights. But during miles 1 and 2, runners will be guided along the river and past the newly-constructed Bank of America tower before heading east on Washington Boulevard.

For those who would rather walk or think a shorter distance is more their speed, there are options, too.

"The Mile," which is set for March 19, will take runners of all abilities, from local elites to the next generation of shufflers, on a course that weaves through Grant Park.

Walkers also are encouraged to head downtown March 20 for the 2-Mile Walk, which starts and ends at Grant Park, to partake in a scenic course along the city's lakefront.

Volunteers looking to lend a hand are welcome to join race efforts as well.

Ahead of the race, organizers are looking for individuals ages 16 and up to help with various roles distributed across packet preparation and packet pick-up days.

On race day, volunteer duties range from providing participants with general information to marshaling the course to ensure it stays clear of traffic. Both require individuals to be 18 or older.

Volunteers interested in joining the action at the start line can regulate access to the start corrals and assist with the progression of participants through the corrals. Individuals must be 16 years of age to participate.

With the weeks waning toward race day, runners and volunteers can find additional registration information here.

All volunteers are required to register by 11:59 p.m. CT, March 13.